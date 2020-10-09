ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – St. Petersburg Police are searching for the driver of a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred just after midnight on Friday, October 9, 2020.

St. Pete Police responded to the crash site involving a car and pedestrian at Central Avenue and 34th St. that occurred at 12:18am. At the time, the unidentified male pedestrian was noted to have life-threatening injuries. He was later identified as 58-year-old Allen Blanford Sowards of 6th Ave. South in St. Pete. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators concluded that the victim, Sowards walked into 34th street and sat in the road near 1st Ave South. The suspect, traveling northbound, struck him and fled the scene.

Police are now searching for the driver of a white 2010-2012 Nissan Altima sedan with left front damage and missing left front fog light bezel. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department Non-Emergency line, 727-893-7780.

