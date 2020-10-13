Pirates of Emerson is considered one of the top-rated haunted houses in the country. For 29 years, Vice President of Operations Brian Fields has orchestrated some of the industry’s best scares. This year, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, indoor haunted houses have been shuttered, but that didn’t stop Fields from still bringing the scares. “We had to pivot. We had to redesign it”, Fields explains, “we had a couple of weeks to come down and put it together in our head how we could do a drive-in and make it successful”. Fields has created one of the area’s only drive-thru haunts spanning 10 acres at the Alameda County Fairgrounds.“I don’t think there is anything quite like this out there”, Fields shares with …