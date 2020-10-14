Missing CW44?Missing Channel 44 On Your Antenna? Click here for instructions to rescan your channels.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actress Conchata Ferrell, known for her role as the sharp-witted housekeeper Berta on the long-running sitcom “Two and a Half Men,” died Monday at 77.

According to Deadline, Ferrell died surrounded by family at Sherman Oaks Hospital.

 

 

