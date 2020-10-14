LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actress Conchata Ferrell, known for her role as the sharp-witted housekeeper Berta on the long-running sitcom “Two and a Half Men,” died Monday at 77.

According to Deadline, Ferrell died surrounded by family at Sherman Oaks Hospital.

an absolute sweetheart

a consummate pro

a genuine friend

a shocking and painful loss. Berta,

your housekeeping

was a tad suspect,

your "people"keeping was perfect. 💕©️💕 pic.twitter.com/cJMK8APgQV — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) October 13, 2020

She was a beautiful human Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many. https://t.co/SucL6gFaAR — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 13, 2020

