POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – An undercover operation Polk County results in three arrests, two of which are in the U.S. illegally. The investigation revealed Meth trafficking connections to Mexico, Colorado, Atlanta and Polk County.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives developed information in September of 2020 that a source of illegal narcotics was trafficking methamphetamine from Colorado to Polk County. Detectives developed information on a suspect in Arapahoe County, Colorado that resulted in three arrests. The latest arrest occurred last week in Denver, Colorado; the investigation continues regarding other possible suspects involved.

26-year-old Cristian Garcia-Cornejo (illegally in the United States from Mexico) of Denver, Colorado was arrested on October 5, 2020, and booked into the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office on a Polk County warrant for Conspiracy to Traffick Methamphetamine over 200 Grams. Garcia-Cornejo is being held without bond while awaiting extradition to Polk County.



21-year-old Kevin Nieto-Figueroa (illegally in the United States from Mexico) of Senoia, Georgia was arrested on October 4, 2020, for Trafficking in Methamphetamine (F1), Conspiracy to Traffick in Methamphetamine (F1), and Possession of Paraphernalia (M1). Nieto-Figueroa was booked into the Polk County Jail and currently has an ICE hold.



20-year-old Myra Alejandra Meraz of Senoia, Georgia was arrested on October 4, 2020, for Trafficking in Methamphetamine (F1), Conspiracy to Traffick in Methamphetamine (F1), and Possession of Paraphernalia (M1). Meraz was booked into the Polk County Jail.



The investigation is as follows:

PCSO detectives arranged a face-to-face narcotics transaction. On October 4, 2020. Detectives met Nieto-Figueroa and Meraz at an undisclosed location in Winter Haven, Florida. The two produced 5 kilograms (which has a street value of $400,000) hidden in a box from their vehicle and placed them into the back seat of the undercover vehicle.

Both Nieto-Figueroa and Meraz were placed under arrest and transported to the Polk County Jail.

During the investigation, it was learned that Nieto-Figueroa had picked up the methamphetamine in Atlanta. He had been communicating with someone in Mexico who had put him in touch with a distributor out of Colorado, identified as Garcia-Cornejo.

PCSO detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Garcia-Cornejo, and on October 5, 2020, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Garcia-Cornejo. He is currently being held at the Arapahoe County Jail with no bond awaiting extradition to Polk County.

A total of 7 kilos of methamphetamine were seized in the investigation.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd remarked, “Those coming into our country illegally with the sole intent to commit crimes must be held accountable and ultimately returned to their country of origin. Methamphetamine destroys people and families—anyone who trafficks and sells this poison is trafficking in death and destruction.”

CW44 News At 10 will provide further details as they become available.

