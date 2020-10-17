TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Divers have located the body of a swimmer in distress that was last seen Friday morning struggling in Tampa Bay.

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers and Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a a reported swimmer in distress

just before 11am on Friday morning. According to witnesses a man was seen about 100 yards southwest of 33 South Treasure Drive in Culbreath Bayou near the Beach Park area of South Tampa, south of I-275.

Multiple witnesses say they saw the man yelling for help before he went under. Boat units with divers responded to the scene along with TPD air service in an effort to locate the man.

Just before 3pm today, Tampa Police provided a statement that divers had recovered the body of the unidentified male swimmer. No further details have been release about the circumstances of the man’s death.

