TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Tampa Police are investigating a domestic disturbance in East Tampa near Ferrell Middle School that resulted in the death of a pregnant mother and her unborn child early Saturday morning.

According to the Tampa Police Department, at approximately 3:25am on Saturday, October 17, 2020, patrol officers responded to 2200 block of E. Emma Street in Tampa, Florida in reference a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, patrol officers encountered a female resident suffering from life-threatening injuries. The female victim was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital where she later died as a result of injuries suffered during the domestic dispute.

The unidentified victim was approximately six months pregnant. The unborn child was delivered by hospital personnel and lived briefly before also passing away.

During the investigation, TPD identified Jay Leonard Rodriguez as the person who physically attacked the victim in her residence, and caused the deaths of both victims. He was later taken into custody at his residence without incident.

Rodriguez has been charged with two counts of Second Degree Murder related to the deaths of the victims. He was also charged with Violation of Probation – due to his active felony probation status for Armed Robbery / Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

TPD are continuing the investigation and CW44 News At 10 will provide further details as they become available.

