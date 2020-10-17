CLEARWATER, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Clearwater Police made a statement at 6:04pm Saturday evening that officials are investigating a serious vehicle versus pedestrian crash in the 1200 block of Gulf Blvd. in Clearwater, Florida.

Officials report that injuries to the pedestrian are life-threatening. Both Northbound and Southbound vehicular traffic on Gulf Blvd is expected to be closed until approximately 8pm.

News of this accident comes only a week after a particularly deadly weekend in the bay area. Multiple fatalities and serious injuries have occurred recently and has left at least one local lawyer calling for increased pedestrian crosswalk provisions. See: ‘Pedestrian Crosswalk Provisions A Must’ After 3 Fatalities Over Weekend

CW44 News At 10 will provide further details in this developing story as they become available.

