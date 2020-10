Rapper Fetty Wap’s brother Twyshon Depew was shot and killed in New Jersey last week. According to a press release from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, the incident took place Thursday. CNN reports that police responded to an emergency call regarding a shooting around 9 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene they were told Depew, had been taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle. Depew died at the hospital. He was 26 years old.