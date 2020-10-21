SPRING HILL, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A grim second anniversary has passed and $8,000 is the new reward for information leading to the identity of the person(s) responsible for the 2018 murder of Alek Smith in Spring Hill, Florida.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office initially offered a reward of $3,000 through Hernando County Crime Stoppers. On Wednesday, October 21, 2020, the Florida Sheriff’s Association Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program (CAAP) announced an additional offering of $5,000, bringing the total to $8,000.

The person providing the information can/will remain anonymous. All tips must be submitted through Crime Stoppers. Please call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or submit your tip via the Hernando County Crime Stoppers website.

According to HCSO, during the early morning hours of October 16, 2018, Spring Hill resident Alek Nathaniel Smith, born February 27, 1996, was the victim of homicidal violence during a home invasion at his residence on 12271 Legend Street. At approximately 1:05am on October 16, 2018, 22-year-old Alek smith was beaten and shot. He was transported to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Deputies say co-inhabitant, Victoria Anne Casey, born November 11, 1996 and a young child were in the home at the time of the invasion, but the woman only sustained minor injuries.

Investigators at the time indicated the incident did not appear to be random and is possibly drug related.

Detectives have worked tirelessly on this case for the last 24 months, but they still need your help! Even the smallest piece of information may be useful. Again, the person providing the information can/will remain anonymous. All tips must be submitted through Crime Stoppers.

