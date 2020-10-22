(CW44 News At 10) – The fitness company, Peloton is recalling 27,000 bikes in the US. Find out below if your bike is affected and how to order replacement parts.

As the second wave of Covid spreads across the U.S., many people are opting for home gyms. If a Peloton bike is in your arsenal of home fitness, be sure to confirm if your bike is part of 27,000 that have been recalled. The fitness company reports at least 120 complaints of pedals breaking which can cit rider’s legs. At least 16 people have been injured with five of those requiring medical treatment.

According to Peloton’s website, the recall covers out-of-warranty PR70P clip-in pedals due to risk of axle breaks. PR70P pedals are the first generation of pedals and were fitted on Bikes sold between July 2013 and May 2016. If you bought your Bike between July 2013 and May 2016 and have never replaced your pedals, you may still have PR70P pedals fitted on your Bike.

PR70P pedals can be identified as follows:

The Peloton logo and the word “PELOTON” are molded into the pedal body

An orange Peloton symbol and white lettering spelling “PELOTON” are printed on the top of the cleat binding

Please note: If your Bike has pedals with white lettering spelling “PELOTON” without the orange Peloton logo, they are not subject to this recall.

For further information including a link to order replacement pedals, visit Peloton’s recall page on their website.

Sales for the company remains strong, with more than 3 million people subscribing to its app.

