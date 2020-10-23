LARGO, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Detectives arrested a Largo woman for aggravated child abuse after learning the 3-month-old boy she brought to the hospital with unexplained injuries was having seizures.

Detectives with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office were notified of a 3-month-old boy admitted to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg for unexplained injuries. The child was brought in to the hospital by 24-year-old Evelyn Lopez-Fleites for having seizures.

Investigators learned the victim sustained several brain bleeds and multiple retinal hemorrhages consistent with abusive trauma.

When detectives initially interviewed Lopez-Fleites, they noted inconsistencies in her possible explanation of the injuries. Eventually, Lopez-Fleites admitted to detectives that she intentionally picked up the 3-month-old and shook him in a back and forth motion out of frustration caused by the baby’s crying.

Lopez-Fleites was charged with Aggravated Child Abuse and transported to the Pinellas County Jail without incident. The victim remains hospitalized with serious injuries. The investigation continues and CW44 News At 10 will provide further updates as they become available.

Parenting is not a simple process which is why many resources are available. One example is Childhelp, a National Child Abuse Resource which suggests the following if you’re angry and in danger of hurting your child, walk away and take time out until you cool down:

• Take several deep breaths or count to 10.

• Make sure your child is safe and go to another room.

• Walk away from your child – not towards him/her.

• Tell yourself to calm down – remember, you are a good parent. Also consider talking to someone. • Call a friend or family member and talk things over.

• Ask them to come over – or keep talking until you are calm.

If you or someone you know may be having difficulty parenting, please consider contacting the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453 or visit their website for resources and tips such as this tip-sheet.

©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

OTHER TOP ARTICLES:

• USF Shares Results of Statewide Presidential Election Survey

• Dark Web Bust: 2 Arrested And 16,000 Pills, $143K & Firearms Seized

• Breonna Taylor Not The Only Victim: Louisville Police Officer

• St. Pete Car Wash Gearing Up To Deliver A Spooky Halloween Surprise