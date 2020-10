Chrissy Teigen opened up about her heartbreaking pregnancy loss in a powerful essay published on Medium. The model and her husband, John Legend, announced on Sept. 30 that their son Jack had died. He had not survived the pregnancy complications Teigen faced, reports HuffPost. In the weeks that followed, Teigen took a break from posting on social media. She broke her silence on Tuesday to share her emotional post, simply titled, “Hi.