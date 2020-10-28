SARASOTA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Fighting for Florida, Ivanka Trump spent part of the day Tuesday stumping in Sarasota for her father, President Donald Trump.

Ivanka held a Make America Great Again rally there. She also tweeted out a reminder to get out and vote early, pushing the largely republican dominated area to show their support for her father for another term.

Ivanka also held an event in Miami Tuesday night ahead of President Trump’s scheduled visit there on Wednesday.

