SARASOTA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Fighting for Florida, Ivanka Trump spent part of the day Tuesday stumping in Sarasota for her father, President Donald Trump.

Ivanka held a Make America Great Again rally there. She also tweeted out a reminder to get out and vote early, pushing the largely republican dominated area to show their support for her father for another term.

BREAKING: Trump To Hold Rally At Bucs Stadium, Near Early-Voting Site On Thursday

Ivanka also held an event in Miami Tuesday night ahead of President Trump’s scheduled visit there on Wednesday.

