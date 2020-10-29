TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – In a last minute announcement, President Donald Trump will be in Tampa Thursday and hosting a rally just outside Buc’s Stadium which happens to be an early voting location in Hillsborough County.

The Trump Campaign announced that it will hold a rally at the Raymond James North Lot, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, on Thursday at 1:30 pm. It just so happens that early voting for Hillsborough County residents is also designated at Raymond James Stadium.

An announcement from local election officials stated the Trump Rally event is not affiliated with the Supervisor of Elections Office or the Supervisor of Elections’ use of Raymond James Stadium as an Early Voting site. The location where the rally will be held is on property controlled by the Tampa Sports Authority.

As per Florida Statute, electioneering is not allowed within 150 feet of an Early Voting site, but the Supervisor of Elections Office cannot prohibit campaign activities outside this “no solicitation zone.” The rally and campaigners will be outside of this zone.

The Supervisor of Elections office wanted to remind everyone this event could cause traffic delays. Voters are reminded that Hillsborough County can choose from 26 Early Voting sites, open now through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters can check wait times before heading out to vote at VoteHillsborough.org/EarlyVoting.

©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

