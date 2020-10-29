HOMOSASSA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Florida residents interested in being tested for Covid will soon have an opportunity to do so at no-cost in Homosassa.

The State of Florida is opening a one-time mobile COVID-19 testing site at the Homosassa Public Library, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave., on Sunday, Nov. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The walk-up/drive-thru test site will be available at no cost on a first come, first serve basis for Florida residents with or without symptoms. ID required for adults. There is no age requirement.

It will be a nasopharyngeal (nasal) swab and individuals will be called or emailed within two days with results.

