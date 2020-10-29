TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A Tampa woman was killed Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle on Busch Boulevard.

CW44 News At 10 reported in mid-October that ‘Pedestrian Crosswalk Provisions A Must’ After 3 Fatalities Over Weekend. Since that report, at least four other pedestrians (not including this case) have been struck in Clearwater, St. Petersburg and Tampa – one of them struck fatally.

According to the Tampa Police Department, a 39-year-old female pedestrian was crossing Busch Blvd E, northbound, when she was struck by a Toyota Scion driven by a 22-year-old male. The body of the pedestrian was displaced into the westbound lane of Busch Blvd and was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency responders.

The driver of the Toyota remained on scene, cooperating with the investigation. Traffic along Busch Blvd was closed for approximately three hours. The investigation remains active and CW44 News At 10 will provide further updates as they become available.

