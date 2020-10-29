ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A fatal single-car crash that occurred in St. Petersburg last Tuesday leaves both driver and passenger deceased.

According to the St. Petersburg Police, officers were on the scene Tuesday morning in the 500 block of 66th Street North. The driver and the adult female passenger had sustained life-threatening injuries.

BREAKING: Trump To Hold Rally At Bucs Stadium, Near Early-Voting Site On Thursday

Detectives later concluded that shortly before 11 am on October 20, 2020, the 58-year-old driver, Claudette Powell was driving a silver Lexus sedan northbound on Pasadena Avenue and attempted to merge onto 66th Street northbound. She lost control of the car, hit a guardrail, crossed the median and eventually hit a tree and flipped the car near 5th Avenue North. She was transported to the hospital and pronounced deceased and the only passenger, 85-year-old Marianna Schlegel was hospitalized.

Today, just after noon, SPPD notified the media that Schlegel had succumbed to her injuries as well.

©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

ALSO TRENDING ON CBS TAMPA:

•Property Taxes: Pay By Nov. 30 In Hillsborough To Receive 4% Discount

• Zeta Intensifies, Packing Life-Threatening Storm Surge To Gulf Coast

• Florida: Trump TV Campaign Outspent By Biden Campaign In Final Week