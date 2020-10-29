TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The Tampa Convention Center will be receiving $38 million in capital improvements, which should be completed by 2023, according to Tampa officials.

On Thursday, October 1, the City of Tampa City Council took the first step needed to enable the start of Tampa Convention Center (TCC) Capital Improvement Project. The project entails necessary upgrades to existing meeting spaces, ballrooms, and exhibit halls. Additionally, TCC will gain an additional two floors of new waterfront meeting rooms totaling approximately 18,000 square feet.

By unanimous vote, the City Council approved the agreement with Skanska USA for providing a Targeted Value Design concept to deliver a guaranteed maximum price (GMP) agreement for the improvements. According to city officials, the approval of this project allows for this vital economic development project to break ground and constitutes an important milestone in the evolution of one of the City’s most important assets. Officials state these improvements will ensure that the TCC will remain a safe, secure, and state-of-the-art facility for attracting world-class events and visitors.

“Today we take the first step in the expansion of TCC in over two decades. The renovation of our meeting spaces and the additional meeting rooms will allow us to remain competitive in an ever-changing market. Through these efforts we will be able to attract larger events and bring more visitors and business to Tampa.” Said Una Garvey, Convention Center & Tourism Director.

Tampa Convention Center’s $38 million program includes updates to several building infrastructure components and installing the newest convention venue technologies while also addressing the most up to date sustainability initiatives. Skanska’s design team includes approximately 81% WMBE participation; highest among proposers, led by Baker Barrios Architects and Strategist Project Support Services. Skanska also participated in a Webex Event in support of the City’s Equal Business Opportunity Division that was attended by over 130 business representatives.

The project is expected to be completed by 2023. A study on the TCC’s 5-Year Master plan will occur concurrently.

For more information, visit www.thetampacc.com

