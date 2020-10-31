CW44 – WTOG TV (Oct. 31, 2020) – We are sorry that you’re missing our digital channel 44.3, LIGHTtv content. What you are currently seeing is not an error.

Similar to other syndicated programming such as The King of Queens, Two and a Half Men and the like, LIGHTtv programming is only available in the Tampa Bay DMA on a contract basis from Diginet, which was due to expire on October 31, 2020 at midnight.

We are currently in the process of renewing our contract with Diginet and anticipate relaunching LIGHTtv on 44.3 in December of 2020. Again, we apologize for the inconvenience but ask for your patience as we cross our ‘T’s and dot our ‘I’s.