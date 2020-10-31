WESTCHASE, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Authorities seeking more victims following the arrest of a 30-year-old Florida woman that admittedly stole more than $100,000 of items from the elderly at an assisted living facility in Tampa.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, between January to October 27, 2020, Michely Beth Fuentes Arriaga, 30, was employed as a cleaning lady by Aston Gardens at Tampa Bay, located at 12951 W Linebaugh Avenue in Westchase. During that time frame, Fuentes Arriaga stole more than $100,000 worth of jewelry from elderly residents while cleaning their rooms. She pawned most of the items.

Detectives and Aston Gardens management were alerted to the thefts when a resident complained of missing items and suspected Fuentes Arriaga of taking them. Through investigative measures, detectives determined that Fuentes Arriaga had pawned more than 100 pieces of jewelry at a local pawn shop. The items included necklaces, rings, and bracelets, among other pieces.

On October 28, 2020, Fuentes Arriaga was arrested and admitted to the thefts. She was taken into custody on five counts of grand theft, five counts of false information on a pawnbroker form, and five counts of and dealing in stolen property.

One of $100k worth of items stolen by Michely Beth Fuentes Arriaga Photo Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Detectives and Aston Gardens management are working to recover the stolen property and return those items to their rightful owners.

“It’s disgusting to see anyone take advantage of the most vulnerable of our population,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Based on the number of pawn transactions made by this suspect, we believe there are more victims. We’re asking them to come forward.”

Anyone who believes they were victimized and anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

