Missing 44.3 LIGHTtvMissing 44.3 (LIGHTtv) On Your Antenna?
Filed Under:Co-host, dancing with the stars, dwts, fiancé, host, Jeannie Mai, leaves, medical, medical concern, Surgery, The Real, throat
“The Real” co-host Jeannie Mai announced that she’s leaving “Dancing with the Stars” due to a health concern that requires immediate attention.