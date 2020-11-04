HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – While we had voters from both parties share their choice for president, all voters who showed up on Election Day had one thought on their minds, ‘Who will be the next president of the United States?’. Voices count in this historic election. CW44’s Andrea Alvarez spoke to several Tampa Bay voters throughout Election Day and shares their stories.

Judy Gillette and her grandson Keont’e Thomas just made family history. After just recently turning 18, this Hillsborough County high schooler registered and voted for the very first time with the help of his Grandma. Thomas related, “My grandmomma got me here. She was on my head like, ‘Come here, now, come here.'”

The proud grandma momentarily interrupted, “He’s a good boy. I told him, I said, ‘You’re gonna turn 18. Come on, we’re going to vote.” According to Thomas, it wasn’t so bad. “It was easy. Like a good, two – three minutes. Couple fill-in-the-dots like you do on an exam. That’s it.”

Just before speaking with Gillette and Thomas, Alvarez caught up with voting-veteran, Miss Pearl whom says she’s been voting for decades now. “I voted for Joe Biden.” And why is that? She says it’s “because Joe Biden is for the people. I’m 73 years old. He’ll help us with our Medicare, he’ll help us… the younger generation to help get jobs.”

Alvarez also spoke with several Trump supporters who did not want to go on camera for interview but tell CW44 News At 10 after casting their ballots here, they’re ready and they’re looking forward to the final outcome.

Just a few hours into Election Day voting, Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer told Alvarez that turnout numbers were already pouring in. “We’ve been open for what, four hours now. And we’ve got almost 45,000 people have voted,” emphasizing how pleased with just how prepared both workers and voters were by Tuesday morning. “We have some lines, we always do on Election Day, people come in, there’s you know, they’re there before seven so they can vote and go into work or get on with their day, whatever they’re doing. But we quickly work through those lines.”

