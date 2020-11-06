CORONA, Ca. (CW44 News At 10) – A former Tampa Bay Rays prospect and former first round draft pick in 2011 has been convicted of a gruesome triple murder of his father, uncle and an ADT employee in California.

According to CBS Los Angeles, the murders occurred just over 5 years ago on September 17, 2015 in Corona, California. Police say Brandon Willie Martin, 22 at the time, a formerly a highly-regarded prospect in the Tampa Rays’ minor league system, shot and killed his father, 64-year-old Michael Martin, his uncle, 51-year-old Ricky Lee Anderson, and 62-year-old Barry Swanson, an ADT alarm company installer.

Former Rays first-round pick Brandon Martin was found guilty yesterday of murdering his father, uncle and another man with his baseball bat in 2015. He faces the death penalty.https://t.co/WBqPX2OG72 — Kyle Glaser (@KyleAGlaser) November 5, 2020

According to prosecutors in the case, Martin was suffering from unspecified psychiatric issues and was admitted just prior to the crimes for evaluation. Upon release, Martin travelled to Anderson’s home.

According to a Patch report, Martin armed himself with a baseball bat that was located on the premises and began pummeling the three victims, eventually shooting them. Michael Martin and Swanson succumbed to injuries at the scene. Anderson was transported to the hospital where he laid in a coma before succumbing to his injuries.

Martin allegedly stole Swanson’s pickup truck following the rampage and was arrested the day after the shooting following a vehicle pursuit that ended in the 800 block of Derby Street in Corona.

On Wednesday, November 4, 2020, Martin was found guilty of all three murders. Monday marks the first day of the penalty phase of the trial. Martin potentially faces the death penalty.

©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

ALSO TRENDING ON CBS:

• COVID Relief Scam May Cost Florida Man His Boat, Property, $2M And 30 Years

• COVID Relief Fraud: Florida Man Collects $1.9M, Buys Benz, Ford & Kept $100k Cash, Says Officials

• Georgia Court Says Man Owes Delta Air Lines $1M By Jan. 27, 2021