(CW44 News At 10) – In a deadly weekend across the Tampa Bay area, law enforcement officers are asking citizens to come forward with leads as they investigate multiple shootings over the weekend.

“Thank you for coming. Last night we had some more violence in our city – another senseless shooting in the city of Tampa,” said Chief Brian Dugan of the Tampa Police Department as he opened a meeting last week. Tampa Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night on Palifax street. After reports of multiple gunshots, police arrived to find two men deceased at the scene. “There’s not much information that we have to release. We don’t have much information, period. But the investigation is still ongoing,” said Chief Dugan. Four more victims were transported to the hospital.

In the neighboring city of St. Pete, two separate shootings leave the city on edge. St. Pete Police arrested 24-year-old John Grant after police say he shot 26-year-old Deauntazies Ramsey during an argument in the Food Max parking lot on 18th Avenue early Saturday morning. Ramsey was pronounced dead at the hospital and the investigation is ongoing.

Just across town, 23-year-old Arnieceia Milton was shot and killed early Sunday. Police say a crowd gathered on 16th Street near a salon and an argument ensued. That argument led to shots fired and the mother of two was fatally struck. Police believe she was an innocent bystander. New Monday, police have identified 25-year-old Tyree Bell as a suspect and placed a warrant out for his arrest. CW44 News At 10 notes that the photograph of Milton in the news segment shows her to be pregnant; however, that child she was carrying is now 3 months old.

In Polk County, law enforcement officers arrested two suspects in a murder case. Polk County Sheriff’s detectives say 18-year-old Angel Lobato and 19-year-old Jo “Jojo” Lobato were wanted for the homicide of 21-year-old Danne Frazier of Lakeland, who was initially reported missing. “These folks are looking at this property and they come upon a trash pile and there is the remains of a human being. Upon our arrival, we identify Danne as the victim,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd during a press conference Monday afternoon.

This weekend, Polk County deputies say the two brothers confessed to killing Frazier in the November 4, 2020 incident after deputies were tipped about the brothers’ location Saturday. “We bring them to the office, they confessed. And their confession was absolutely horrific! Their confession was how proud that they were,” said Sheriff Judd. Both are being charged with First Degree Murder, Armed Robbery among several other charges. Police say an accomplice, 19-year-old Scott Engle, was also arrested Thursday and is being charged with Accessory After the Fact of a Capital Felony among other charges.

If you have any information regarding any of these incidents, please contact local law enforcement. CW44 News At 10 will provide further updates as they become available.

