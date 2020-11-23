(CNN) — The American Music Awards aired live Sunday night and some of the biggest names in music took home awards.

Taraji P. Henson hosted the show from The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and with Covid-19 protocols in place, the show had multiple live performances, in person presenters and even a small audience.

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch led going into the event with eight nominations each. Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes opened the show with their new single, “Monster.” Bieber also performed two of his hit singles, “Lonely” and “Holy.”

Katy Perry took the stage for the first time since becoming a mom and performed “Only Love” with Darius Rucker. Megan Thee Stallion also had a standout performance.

Doja Cat won new artist of the year and Becky G won favorite female Latin artist, a brand new category at the AMAs.

Artist of the year, the top prize of the night, went to Taylor Swift. Swift said she was unable to accept the award in person because she was busy rerecording her early music catalog, which was recently sold. Swift also won music video of the year and favorite female pop artist. She holds the record for most AMA career wins by a single artist with 32.

A full list of nominees follows below with winners indicated in bold.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift *WINNER

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lewis Capaldi

Doja Cat *WINNER

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours” *WINNER

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage Remix”

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS *WINNER

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Doja Cat, “Say So”

Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift, “Cardigan” *WINNER

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — POP/ROCK

Justin Bieber *WINNER

Post Malone

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — POP/ROCK

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift *WINNER

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP — POP/ROCK

BTS *WINNER

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

FAVORITE ALBUM — POP/ROCK

Harry Styles, “Fine Line” *WINNER

Taylor Swift, “folklore”

The Weeknd, “After Hours”

FAVORITE SONG — POP/ROCK

Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now” *WINNER

Post Malone, “Circles”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — COUNTRY

Kane Brown *WINNER

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — COUNTRY

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP — COUNTRY

Dan + Shay *WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM — COUNTRY

Luke Combs, “What You See Is What You Get”

Blake Shelton, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country” *WINNER

Morgan Wallen, “If I Know Me”

FAVORITE SONG — COUNTRY

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours” *WINNER

Maren Morris, “The Bones” *WINNER

Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani), “Nobody But You”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — RAP/HIP-HOP

DaBaby

Juice WRLD *WINNER

Roddy Ricch

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj *WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion

FAVORITE ALBUM — RAP/HIP-HOP

Lil Baby, “My Turn”d

Lil Uzi Vert, “Eternal Atake”

Roddy Ricch, “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial” *WINNER

FAVORITE SONG — RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP” *WINNER

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Roddy Ricch “The Box”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown

John Legend

The Weeknd *WINNER

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — SOUL/R&B

Jhene Aiko

Doja Cat *WINNER

Summer Walker

FAVORITE ALBUM — SOUL/R&B

Doja Cat, “Hot Pink”

Summer Walker, “Over It”

The Weeknd, “After Hours” *WINNER

FAVORITE SONG — SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

Summer Walker, “Playing Games”

The Weeknd, “Heartless” *WINNER

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST — LATIN

Bad Bunny *WINNER

J Balvin

Ozuna

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST — LATIN

Becky G *WINNER

KAROL G

Rosalía

FAVORITE ALBUM — LATIN

Anuel AA, “Emmanuel”

Bad Bunny, “Las que no iban a salir”

Bad Bunny, “YHLQMDLG” *WINNER

FAVORITE SONG — LATIN

Bad Bunny, “Vete”

Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin, “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

KAROL G & Nicki Minaj, “Tusa” *WINNER

FAVORITE ARTIST — ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots *WINNER

FAVORITE ARTIST — ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Lewis Capaldi

Jonas Brothers *WINNER

Maroon 5

FAVORITE ARTIST — CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle *WINNER

For King & Country

Kanye West

FAVORITE ARTIST — ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

Kygo

Lady Gaga *WINNER

Marshmello

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

“Birds of Prey: The Album” *WINNER

“Frozen II”

“Trolls: World Tour”

