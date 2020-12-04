These detailed designs show Mars cities to house one million humans with inhabiitants living on the side of cliffs. The design inlcudes 5 cities with each city accommodating between 200,000 & 250,000 people. The project, called NÜWA, is part of an exhaustive scientific work for a competition organised by the Mars Society. Abiboo Studio led the architectural design. It’s founder, ALFREDO MUÑOZ, says “if we were to construct the buildings as on earth, the buildings would tend to explode from the pressure, the solar and gamma radiation on Mars forced us to build spaces that are not directly exposed to the sky.” The project has been fully developed by the Sonet Network, an international team of scientists & academics, headed by astrophysicists Guillem Anglada, who led discovery of exoplanet Proxima-B.