Actor David Lander has died at the age of 73. Lander was best known for his role as Squiggy on the sitcom ‘Laverne & Shirley,’ opposite Michael McKean, who played his roommate, Lenny. CNN reports Lander died on Friday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after fighting multiple sclerosis for decades. Lander kept his illness a secret until 1999 with the release of his memoir, ‘Fall Down Laughing: How Squiggy Caught Multiple Sclerosis and Didn’t Tell Nobody.