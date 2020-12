This is the jaw-dropping new Faroe Islands Eysturoy tunnel. It features the first underwater roundabout in the Atlantic Ocean. The large infrastructure project connects the Island of Streymoy to the Island of Eysturoy through a sub-sea road tunnel. Altogether, the three-branch sub-sea tunnel measures 11.24 Kilometres (6.8 miles) long. It is set to open to traffic in December 2020.