Actress Natalie Desselle Reid has died of colon cancer. She was 53. CNN reports Desselle Reid was known for her roles in films like ‘Madea’s Big Happy Family’ and ‘B*A*P*S’ and the TV series ‘Eve.’ Her other roles included appearances in films like ‘Cinderella’ starring Brandy, ‘Set It Off,’ and ‘How to Be a Player.’ Born July 12, 1967, in Alexandria, Louisiana, the actress attended Grambling State University.