Howard Stern and SiriusXM have announced that “The Howard Stern Show” will return for five more years. During his show on Tuesday, Stern thanked his cohost Robin Quivers and his entire writing staff and video crew. Stern said wouldn’t have continued to do the show without Quivers. “Robin, we make a great team. Like Sonny and Cher, Captain and Tennille, Charles Manson and Squeaky Fromme, we continue our great friendship.” CNN reports that Stern has nearly 40 million subscribers.