ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The City of St. Pete is beaming with pride after receiving their seventh perfect score in an annual nationwide LGBTQ inclusion ranking.

For the seventh year in a row, the City of St. Petersburg has scored a perfect 100 on the Human Rights Campaign’s annual Municipal Equality Index (MEI) – the only nationwide assessment of LGBTQ inclusion in municipal law, policies and services.

St. Pete was one of six cities in Florida to receive a perfect score, out of the 20 Florida cities and 506 total municipalities ranked.

Said Mayor Rick Kriseman: “We are incredibly proud to have received a perfect score for the seventh year in a row. It is a reflection of our values and policy advancements and serves as a vital message point for us when recruiting people and businesses to our city. We recognize that building an inclusive city never ends. There’s always work to do. That is why we are committed to this work and ensuring that LGBTQ residents and visitors forever view St. Pete as a beacon of progress.”

Said Jim Nixon, City of St. Petersburg’s LGBTQ Liaison: “I am so very proud of our city and the work this administration has done over the last seven years that we have received a perfect score. St Petersburg continues to demonstrate its commitment to equality for the LGBTQ community and for all that live in our amazing city, We are proud to work alongside our corporate partners and statewide municipalities as we embrace equality. It is not only the right thing to do, it helps businesses and economies thrive.”

Nearby cities Tampa and Orlando also scored a perfect 100 on the 2020 ranking. Other nearby cities Gainesville and Cape Coral received rankings of 95 and 49 respectively.

