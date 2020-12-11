[contact-form][contact-field label=”Name” type=”name” required=”true” /][contact-field label=”Email” type=”email” required=”true” /][contact-field label=”Website” type=”url” /][contact-field label=”Message” type=”textarea” /][/contact-form]

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Disney announced Thursday that Chadwick Boseman’s iconic character T’Challa will not be recast in the “Black Panther” sequel.

“Honoring Chadwick Boseman’s legacy & portrayal of T’Challa, Marvel Studios will not recast the character, but will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film,” Disney tweeted.

