Carrie Ann Inaba, the beloved “Dancing With the Stars” judge says she has tested positive for Covid-19. She told fans via Instagram: “I’m home with some symptoms and will be sequestering as per the CDC guidelines”. She went on to say; “so, this is a friendly reminder to be extra careful this holiday season.” In a video accompanying her IG post, Inaba said she is experiencing a fever, bad cough and body aches. Inaba added: “You don’t want this”.