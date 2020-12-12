HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The Hillsborough County Office of Emergency Management is asking residents to fill out a survey, that will help the county put together a vaccine distribution plan.

The survey includes questions like whether or not people would get the COVID-19 vaccine and if they have transportation to get to vaccination sites. “My mother in law was in the hospital in the ICU for several weeks. We didn’t know if she was going to make it quite honestly,” said Hillsborough County employee, Terri Cordova-Hewitt.

For Cordova-Hewitt, the task of making a COVID-19 vaccine available for everyone is personal. “This has been a long haul. I think everyone’s tired. We all want to go back to normal life, whatever that normal life may look like for us.” To get back to that so called normal life, Hewitt, says all of Hillsborough County’s 1.4 million residents need to complete a survey. “We’re asking people if they’ve taken the flu shot. We’re asking people, again, what some of the barriers might be to getting the vaccine, whether it’s transportation, whether it’s side effects, or concerns about side effects.”

Hewitt says the survey, which was sent to residents Thursday and Friday, will help determine where vaccines will be given. “Parks, locations in schools, we’re looking at locations in pharmacies.”

The survey also asks people if they are open to getting the new vaccine at all. “We have close to 60,000 responses,” said Hewitt. While that’s a good start, she says there are still a lot of responses needed. “Everyone in the world is feeling what we are feeling, so it’s really important that we get through this together.”

Hillsborough County Officials say the deadline for the survey is December 30, 2020 and they should have a vaccination distribution plan in the Spring of 2021. Follow CW44 News At 10 for further developments.

