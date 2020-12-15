When it comes to farming Christmas trees on Long Island, Ed Dart likes to keep it fresh and fun with his creative ideas on his farm. Dart’s farm has been in his family for over 100 years and in 1967, while preparing for his first year at the University of Rhode Island, he pitched his parents the idea of raising Christmas trees on the then 35-acre farm. Dart’s next innovative idea began in 2018, Ed followed the Christmas tree trends, with his next endeavor of real colored trees and ‘The Magic Color Forest’. “It’s more than just a place to get a Christmas tree,” said Dart. “It’s a place to spend an afternoon, to have some fun, and be part of the holiday season.