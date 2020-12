The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York has nabbed fashion tycoon Peter Nygard. Nygard, 79, is accused of decades of criminal conduct, involving at least dozens of victims in the US, the Bahamas, and Canada. Prosecutors say he recruited and maintained ‘adult and minor-aged female victims’ for the sexual gratification of him and his friends over a 25-year period. Newser reports Nygard has been indicted on crimes including racketeering and sex trafficking.