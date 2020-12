Carol Sutton died Friday of Covid-19 complications. She was a native of New Orleans and built a career over decades on both stage and screen. Her death was confirmed by New Orleans Mayor MaToya Cantrell. Cantrell said: “We will always remember her commanding stage presence.’ May she rest in God’s perfect peace”. The actress was best known for her roles in “Steel Magnolias,” “Queen Sugar,” and “Lovecraft Country”. Sutton was 76 years old.