On December 15, Condé Nast announced that Anna Wintour had been promoted. Wintour goes from the company’s US artistic director to its chief content officer. She is also the global editor director for its Vogue magazine. Business Insider reports that in this new position, Wintour will oversee all of the company’s worldwide content. She will also remain editor-in-chief of Vogue, a position she has held since 1988.