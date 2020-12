‘Wonder Woman 1984’ is one of the most anticipated movies of 2020. The film’s release date was pushed back several time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Warner Brothers finally decided to release the film in theaters and on HBO MAX on the same day. The film has garnered positive reviews, with an 89% Rotten Tomatoes score. CNN’s Brian Lowry gave the film mixed reviews. “Wonder Woman 1984” feels disappointing.