(CW44 News At 10) – Shaken and disoriented by 2020, many are still deciding how to embrace 2021. One USF student shares her optimistic hope of normalcy.

Some say they’re using 2020 as their motivation for 2021. Sarah Glaser, a local resident and student in Tampa Bay says, “I am most looking forward to getting back to some sort of sense of normalcy.” Normalcy – a keyword trending on Twitter and a phrase being used in many conversations, Friday. Needless to say, it’s been a tough 2020 for many.

Glaser continues, “This past year has looked very different but I’m hoping by the Fall, I’ll get back to more of a normal life.” Like many others, Sarasota native and a local USF student, Glaser says normalcy is her hope for 2021 as she walks into her senior year at USF. “I’m a big planner. I like to have a schedule, I like to have plans for the future and that was really challenging in 2020 for me because all my plans were basically thrown out the window.”

And much like you and I, she says she’s slowly learned to adapt to the adjustment that 2020 forced upon us. Not all of it has been unwelcomed though, as Glaser has been making the best of it. “It’s actually been a lot of fun still living on campus, but it’s been very different. I spend most of my time with my roommates in my room – in my tiny little shoe box room. I try to get out and take walks just to keep myself active and keep myself from going crazy and now it’s kind of like a little ghost town.”

But what makes her 2021 goal different is that she says she’s using all that happened in her version of 2020 to motivate her in ’21. And she’s taking her motivators with her. “I’m trying to take into 2021 being more adaptable. Be a little bit more spontaneous. Not worry so much about the future and planning out every single step in my life,” she said. Relationships is a priority for her. “The people around me and my friends and my family. Really try to focus on those relationships that you do have because I think those are the people that are going to get you through 2021.”

