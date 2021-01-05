CLEARWATER, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – The City of Clearwater announced Tuesday morning that the city’s annual Sea-Blues Festival in 2021 has been cancelled due to Covid.

The Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival is a two-day open air blues music and seafood festival. Located in the heart of downtown Clearwater, typically held at Coachman Park on the intercoastal waterways, the event is free to the public and hosts concerts and plenty of delicious seafood.

According to the event’s Facebook page, they state:

“Due to the current health and safety concerns presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival will not be held in 2021. We apologize to those who look forward to this popular annual event. The city of Clearwater will continue to explore ways to host other events safely during the pandemic.”

