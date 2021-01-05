(CW44 News At 10) – If you were one of those across Tampa Bay who tried signing up for a COVID-19 vaccine Monday afternoon but were shut out, you’re not alone. Health officials say tech issues caused the site to crash.

As registration for a COVID-19 vaccine was underway Monday for health care workers and residents 65 and up, those attempting to sign up in Pinellas and Citrus Counties were getting a “busy” message across their screen. Officials took to social media just after registration opened at noon to alert residents – the site was down.

In Pinellas County, Tuesday is the day for vaccination for those who were able to sign up before the site crash Monday afternoon. After registering in advance, you will complete a consent form either prior to or at your appointment. There you will need a form of I.D. and agree to a second vaccine 21 days later.

And the same goes for Citrus County with a 28 day gap between your first and second vaccinations. Registration also began Monday there for Thursday and Saturday vaccinations.

In Hillsborough County, registration began Monday morning for Wednesday vaccinations. 4,000 doses of the vaccine have been allocated there to be distributed to healthcare workers and residents 65 and up.

As of noon Monday, more than 260,000 people were vaccinated across Pinellas County with the majority being between the ages of 55 and 65. During our interview last week, Pinellas County officials reiterated the limited supply of vaccination coming into the state, urging residents to continue those practices you learned about back in March.

“Yes, we are seeing the arrival of a vaccine here in Florida, it doesn’t mean we have enough doses to get everybody vaccinated right now so we’re going to need people to continue to maintain their defenses,” said Tom Iovino, PIO for the Florida Health Department in Pinellas County.

For vaccine distribution sites, visit your county’s health department page.

