Tom Brady (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – In case you’re one of the many doubting the accuracy of aging NFL quarterback, Tom Brady, take a look this video from a recent Bucs practice.

ESPN tweeted a video Saturday afternoon of the legend going three for three in a quarterback challenge.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to duke it out for a coveted NFL Wild Card spot in the playoffs tonight against the Division Champs, Washington Football Team at 8:15pm. This is the first playoff game for the Bucs since 2007.

Brady and the Bucs will reportedly have help from wide receiver, Mike Evans who was listed as a game-time decision due to a left knee injury sustained in Week 17. And according to a tweet from Barstool Sports, QB Taylor Heinicke is expected to start for Washington tonight in place of injured Alex Smith.

