TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A Bay area man, now infamous for images of him in the U.S. Capitol building holding Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi’s lectern and was arrested for participating in the riots at the Capitol last week is now out of jail.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa confirms, 36-year-old, Adam Johnson, was released on a $25,000 bond after being arrested and booked into the Pinellas County jail on Friday.

Tampa Bay area lawyer, Bjorn Brunvand says he was shocked to see a group of people breach the Capitol last week. “This is really something we were not anticipating.”

One man, 36-year-old Adam Johnson, was part of the Capitol siege. The FBI references in a document, a picture of him holding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern, an item officials says has a market value of about $1,000. Johnson is charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority. “That’s kind of like a trespass. It’s basically breaking into the without the intent to commit a crime, but with the intent to break in without permission,” said Brunvard.

Johnson is also charged with one count of theft of government property. “Any felony is serious. It’s a felony. The maximum exposure is ten years in prison,” said Brunvard, who says he doesn’t think that will be the case. “I think it’s highly unlikely under the federal sentencing guidelines, that he would get prison.”

Lastly, Johnson is charged with one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds, and with all charges considered, Brunvard says he doesn’t see Johnson getting too harsh of a punishment. “He would possibly be looking at probation, maybe a short period of incarceration,” said Brunvard.

Johnson has now bonded out of jail and faces a daily curfew from 9pm to 6am. His travel is restricted to Florida and Washington D.C. for court matters and he was ordered to surrender all firearms and dangerous weapons.

Brunvard says it could be a while before Johnson’s case is settled. “With COVID, there’s a lot of delays as far as getting trials and having a case tried.” Johnson’s next court date is scheduled for January 19, 2021 at 1pm. in front of Judge G. Michael Harvey in Washington D.C..