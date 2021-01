A new sex scandal is engulfing actor Armie Hammer. Hammer reportedly said he ‘wanted to cut off’ his girlfriend’s toe and ‘keep it in his pocket.’ The disturbing screenshots were released by a former girlfriend. She claims Hammer sent her vile Instagram messages about rape and cannibalism. Screenshots of the messages were leaked on Twitter by an anonymous, now private account House of Effie. The messages were sent between October 2016 and February 2020.