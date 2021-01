Naomi Osaka has been tapped to be the face of Louis Vuitton. Osaka will serve as the new brand ambassador for the French label. Osaka is a three-time Grand Slam winner, who is currently ranked third in the world. According to CNN, she will appear in the label’s Spring-Summer 2021 campaign. In a press release, Louis Vuitton described Osaka as “perfectly incarnating the Louis Vuitton woman.” The Japanese tennis star wrote on her Twitter and Instagram accounts: “Wow this is actually crazy”.