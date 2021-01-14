HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Hillsborough County Health Officials are preparing to vaccinate 6,000 more people through January 15, 2021.

On Monday, Hillsborough County received 9,000 vaccines from the state and began administering them Wednesday morning. It’s essentially a trial and error type situation. County officials say they are learning every day, making improvements to things like traffic flow and scheduling at different location sites.

Whatever the reason, thousands of people in Hillsborough County lined up at vaccinate sites in Hillsborough on Wednesday to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. 94-year-old Hillsborough County resident, Roy Ellingboe simply says, “I don’t want to get the disease, and I don’t want to give it to anyone else.” His daughter, Claudia Blaylock affirmed, “He’s my daddy, and I want to keep him around as long as I can.”

Ellingboe says he’s thankful his family urged him to get the vaccine, stating, “Simple as it could be. No problem. It didn’t hurt. Very quick, very efficient. We didn’t take it that seriously when it first started. We found out after a while, it’s very important.”

According to the CDC, the state has approximately 1.6 million vaccines, and about 705,000 have been administered.

Emergency management officials say each day people are vaccinated, the county is making improvements to it’s plan. Jay Rajyaguru with Hillsborough County Emergency Management says, “The key thing to know is to be patient. We do have more vaccines coming in on a weekly basis, so as soon as they come in, we’ll be able to add it to our inventory and open up additional appointments at our sites.” Right now, it is very much a work in progress while they refine more efficient ways to cycle patients through the process.

Hillsborough County Officials say they plan to vaccinate 3,000 people a day, Thursday and Friday.

CW44 News At 10 did contact the governor’s office to find out when the Tampa Bay Area will receive more vaccines, we haven’t heard back yet.