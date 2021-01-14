Stock Photo: Police tape is seen outside the Tree of Life Synagogue after a shooting there left 11 people dead in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh on October 27, 2018. - A heavily armed gunman opened fire during a baby-naming ceremony at a synagogue in the US city of Pittsburgh on October 27, killing 11 people and injuring six in the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in recent American history. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A St. Pete man was hospitalized Wednesday evening due to a gunshot wound which he allegedly sustained during a fight.

The St. Petersburg Police are investigating a case of gun violence that occured Wednesday, January 13, 2021. According to SPPD, around 6:21pm, Kelvin Ellison (55) arrived at Bayfront Health having suffered a gunshot wound sustained during a fight at 1031 15th St. S. in St. Pete.

Detectives spoke with the alleged shooter, Toni Anita Barbery (38) and learned that she and Ellison were involved in a physical altercation outside of the home, when she shot him.

No arrest has been made at this time, but the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. CW44 News At 10 will provide further updates as they are made available.

