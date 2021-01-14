ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – A St. Pete man was hospitalized Wednesday evening due to a gunshot wound which he allegedly sustained during a fight.
The St. Petersburg Police are investigating a case of gun violence that occured Wednesday, January 13, 2021. According to SPPD, around 6:21pm, Kelvin Ellison (55) arrived at Bayfront Health having suffered a gunshot wound sustained during a fight at 1031 15th St. S. in St. Pete.
Detectives spoke with the alleged shooter, Toni Anita Barbery (38) and learned that she and Ellison were involved in a physical altercation outside of the home, when she shot him.
No arrest has been made at this time, but the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. CW44 News At 10 will provide further updates as they are made available.
