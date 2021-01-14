ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – St. Petersburg police say they’ve responded to an apartment explosion this afternoon and deployed the Tampa Bomb Squad to the scene.

UPDATE #3 Thursday, January 14 at 10:48am: The building has been released and turned back over to the management company. UPDATE #2 Wednesday, January 13 at 9:46pm: SPD issued a correction: Evacuated residents have not been able to return to their homes. Tampa bomb experts determined there were still volatile chemicals in the apartment and it would not be safe for the evacuated residents to return to their apartments until they are removed. UPDATE #1 Wednesday, January 13 at 6:52pm:

The preliminary investigation indicates that the cause of the explosion was a drug lab in the apartment. The investigation continues. The residents in the other apartments were allowed back in their homes.

Shortly after 3pm on January 13, 2021, SPD officers responded to an explosion inside an apartment at Alta Mar at Broadwater, 3906 34th Terrace S., Apt. B. in South St. Pete.

When police arrived, they evacuated the other 11 apartments in the building as a precaution until the cause of the explosion is determined. The Tampa Bomb Squad has been called to the scene to clear it and make sure it’s safe for residents to return.

Everyone inside the apartment left the scene following the explosion. Police are still working to determine whether anyone was injured.

CW44 News At 10 will provide further updates as they are made available.

